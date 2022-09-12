Fans Told The List Their Favorite Type Of Perfume Scent - Exclusive Survey

Have you ever walked past something and suddenly remembered a deep memory you forgot you had? Maybe the scent of freshly baked cookies reminds you of your grandmother, or even the slightest whiff of tequila brings back flashes of that one really crazy party your junior year of college. According to The Harvard Gazette, scent is a powerful sense that can unlock memories and evoke powerful emotions. Even most of the flavors you experience when you eat are actually coming from the scent of the ingredients. Our brains rely on our olfactory nerves to keep us safe and healthy, avoiding things that smell bad and searching for things that smell good, per Psychology Today.

One way to make sure you're always smelling good is with perfume. Perfume has been around for centuries, used by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans in different ceremonies and rituals. But when Paris became the perfume capital of the world in 1190, the desire to smell good spread quickly and became one of the world's most popular industries (via Perfume).

Nowadays, there are so many different types of scents to choose from, even celebrities like Ariana Grande have released their own fragrance lines. Before your next shopping spree to Bath and Body Works, it might be a good idea to decide which type of scent you're looking for. To find out which perfume is completely taking over in 2022, The List conducted a survey that asked 573 people, "Which is the best type of perfume scent?"