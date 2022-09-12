General Hospital's Wes Ramsey Shares Heartwarming Tribute To His 'Darling' Laura Wright

In 2005, actress Laura Wright took over the role of Carly Corinthos on "General Hospital," also taking on all of the drama that came with the character. Wes Ramsey started playing the villain Peter August — a.k.a. Henrik Faison, son of megalomaniac Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) — in 2017, according to Soap Central. Ramsey and Wright first met when they were both on "Guiding Light," per CheatSheet, but Wright was married at the time and both left the show in different years. When they encountered one another years later at an Emmy party, they were happy to see each other. Ramsey was delighted to find out that Wright had since gotten divorced. He asked her out, and although she was hesitant due to their seven-year age difference, Wright agreed and they've been a happy couple ever since.

While their characters rarely interacted on-screen, the real-life couple shared many moments of their romance on social media with Ramsey once posting on Instagram, "Here's to my best friend, thank you for the fun & excitement of US & here's to still feeling like we're on that first date!" Family, friends, and fans alike were delighted to see the two so happy together. One fan posted a heartfelt reply saying, "Such beautiful words. If everyone had someone that felt that way about them, the world would be a much happier place."

Recently, Ramsey shared Wright's birthday with the world on social media.