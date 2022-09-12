How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Bring Marci Miller Back As Abigail

Marci Miller has played Abigail DiMera-Deveraux on "Days of Our Lives" since 2016. According to Soap Central, the character has been on the show since 1992 making Abby a legacy character. Much to fans' surprise, "DOOL" opted to kill her off because an agreement couldn't be made between the actress and the show. Miller was not happy about how things turned out and that Abigail was killed off — the actress wanted to be able to try other roles which would have moved her from contract to recurring status, according to Soaps She Knows. Miller was so displeased with the way things ended that she didn't see herself coming back to the show.

The death of Abby has created a murder mystery storyline leaving fans guessing whodunit, per The U.S. Sun. Soap Opera Spy theorized that the killer was probably not one of the main characters, and pointed to a person who mugged Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The show had been throwing speculation on several existing characters including Clyde Weston (James Read), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) among others. At one point, the clues led Abigail's widower Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to suspect Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), and accusations against many people were rampant, leaving open a wide margin of error for the wrong person to be accused (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

Now, a new "DOOL" teaser hints that the mystery may be solved, and fans will see the return of a beloved character.