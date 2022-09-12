How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Bring Marci Miller Back As Abigail
Marci Miller has played Abigail DiMera-Deveraux on "Days of Our Lives" since 2016. According to Soap Central, the character has been on the show since 1992 making Abby a legacy character. Much to fans' surprise, "DOOL" opted to kill her off because an agreement couldn't be made between the actress and the show. Miller was not happy about how things turned out and that Abigail was killed off — the actress wanted to be able to try other roles which would have moved her from contract to recurring status, according to Soaps She Knows. Miller was so displeased with the way things ended that she didn't see herself coming back to the show.
The death of Abby has created a murder mystery storyline leaving fans guessing whodunit, per The U.S. Sun. Soap Opera Spy theorized that the killer was probably not one of the main characters, and pointed to a person who mugged Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The show had been throwing speculation on several existing characters including Clyde Weston (James Read), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) among others. At one point, the clues led Abigail's widower Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to suspect Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), and accusations against many people were rampant, leaving open a wide margin of error for the wrong person to be accused (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
Now, a new "DOOL" teaser hints that the mystery may be solved, and fans will see the return of a beloved character.
Days of Our Lives is amping up the drama, romance, and action on Peacock
The extended fall preview trailer that NBC released recently on YouTube illustrates how the show is ratcheting up the romance, drama, tension, and more. One particular scene that has fans reeling is the return of Marci Miller as Abigail Devereaux-DiMera. Chad DiMera is in the graveyard when a vision of Abby appears saying,"...after all these months of trying to find my killer...you finally have." In the next scene, Chad's brother EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) says, "Chad just found out who really murdered his wife. My brother is going to kill," and the last clip shows Chad loading a gun.
Chad and Abby had a rocky relationship, but soon became a fan favorite couple. With the impending resolution to the murder mystery coming soon, and the chance to see Abby again — albeit briefly as a ghost — fans are on edge about what will happen next. One YouTube subscriber posted, "...'Days of Our Lives' is real[ly] packing all the drama and the action and I absolutely can['t] wait to see all of this...this is how a soap opera is supposed to be done."
Murders solved, couples changing partners, exploding cars, and more promise that the new "Days of Our Lives" episodes will be non-stop mayhem, similar to the way the show was in the 1980s, according to TV Fanatic.