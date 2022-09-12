The Young And The Restless Fans Take A Clear Side In Victor And Adam's Forever War

Ever since Adam Newman returned to Genoa City in 2008 on "The Young and the Restless," he's been engaged in an ongoing battle with his father (via Soap Central). Whether Adam Newman has been portrayed by Chris Engen, Michael Muhney, Justin Hartley, or the current actor in the role, Mark Grossman, the character's motives have remained the same: All he wants is his father's love and respect and for the rest of the Newman's to treat him like a real part of the family. Sounds rational, right?

The problem is that Adam hasn't always acted rationally and, in fact, he's been called "one of the most devious characters on daytime" (per The Advocate). Juicy stuff, no doubt, with the result being that the dynamic relationship between Adam and his father, Victor, portrayed by the one and only Eric Braeden, has always been engrossing. Their scenes are explosive, riveting, and typically pack an emotional wallop. Fan support has swayed between Victor and Adam over the years, but it looks like the fans might finally be in agreement about whose side they're on in this endless tug of war.