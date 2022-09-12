Why General Hospital 'Sprina' Fans Are Cheering For Ava Jerome
On "General Hospital," Ava Jerome (Maura West) came to Port Charles in 2013 with a mysterious maternal lineage, and as Soap Central reports, was part of the Jerome crime family. While Ava engaged in murder and blackmail, she also had a tender side, especially when dealing with her daughter Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). Per Soaps She Knows, when she went to a Russian clinic to have her badly burned face restored to its former beauty, she met someone known only as Patient 6, helping him to escape – but not before they shared a moment gazing into each other's eyes — displaying her inner tenderness (via YouTube).
Ava runs an art gallery, having gone legit after severing her mob ties. She befriended new employee Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla), becoming a mentor for the girl (via Celebrating the Soaps). Over the years, Ava's been there for Trina, especially when she had to deal with the oft dishonest Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). When Trina was framed for a crime she didn't commit and went on trial for it, Spencer pretended to believe she was guilty but was secretly trying to prove her innocence by trapping the real culprit, his girlfriend Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). Thus, Trina separated herself from Spencer, turning to rookie police officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) for comfort (per Soaps in Depth).
Now the truth about Spencer's feelings are about to be revealed, and Ava is at the heart of the matter.
Ava does the right thing
Ava has a feeling she knows what Spencer planned to reveal in his letter to Trina. How should she handle this delicate situation?— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 9, 2022
An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/iWhih5tg6X
"General Hospital" posted a picture of Ava Jerome currently in the hospital on Twitter with the caption, "Ava has a feeling she knows what Spencer planned to reveal in his letter to Trina. How should she handle this delicate situation?" According to Soap Hub, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) visited Ava to explain that she felt Spencer was hiding something important in a letter he wrote but withheld from her. Ava, who was stabbed by a mysterious assailant with a hay hook – landing her in the hospital — felt this brush with death opened her eyes to the brevity of life. She informed Trina that Spencer believed in her innocence all along and was attempting to prove it. Trina went to question Spencer, but he'd been sent to prison for a previous crime and was gone (per Soaps She Knows).
A fan caught up in the show's drama responded, "THANK YOU Ava for doing the ONE THING for Trina that her supposed 'best friend' Joss didn't....tell her THE TRUTH about Spencer!!!!!" Fan adoration for Ava showed in many posts, one in particular writing, "Scenes between Ava and Trina are by far my favorite. Ava is such a complex character with many flaws but her affinity and love for Trina shines through it all."
While Trina had several friends who could've told her the truth about Spencer, many of the fans who responded were happy that Ava was the one to do it.