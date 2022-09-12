Why General Hospital 'Sprina' Fans Are Cheering For Ava Jerome

On "General Hospital," Ava Jerome (Maura West) came to Port Charles in 2013 with a mysterious maternal lineage, and as Soap Central reports, was part of the Jerome crime family. While Ava engaged in murder and blackmail, she also had a tender side, especially when dealing with her daughter Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). Per Soaps She Knows, when she went to a Russian clinic to have her badly burned face restored to its former beauty, she met someone known only as Patient 6, helping him to escape – but not before they shared a moment gazing into each other's eyes — displaying her inner tenderness (via YouTube).

Ava runs an art gallery, having gone legit after severing her mob ties. She befriended new employee Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla), becoming a mentor for the girl (via Celebrating the Soaps). Over the years, Ava's been there for Trina, especially when she had to deal with the oft dishonest Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). When Trina was framed for a crime she didn't commit and went on trial for it, Spencer pretended to believe she was guilty but was secretly trying to prove her innocence by trapping the real culprit, his girlfriend Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). Thus, Trina separated herself from Spencer, turning to rookie police officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) for comfort (per Soaps in Depth).

Now the truth about Spencer's feelings are about to be revealed, and Ava is at the heart of the matter.