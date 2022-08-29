General Hospital's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Has Fans Theorizing Who Really 'Hooked' Ava

Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.

Per Soap Hub, Ava Jerome (Maura West) accidentally overheard part of an argument between Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) and the mysterious Mason (Nathanyael Grey) who has been threatening Austin for unknown reasons. Mason didn't like that she could have heard anything they said and went after Ava. Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) got drunk after learning that his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), slept with his ex-girlfriend Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) — paving the way for a possible drunken blackout.

The stage is being set for the mystery concerning who stabbed Ava, and fans are running wild on social media with theories about who it could be.