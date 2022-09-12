Why Sheryl Lee Ralph's Win At The 2022 Emmys Has Twitter Emotional

Few shows had as much hype around them going into the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards as "Abbot Elementary." The beloved sitcom had a total of seven nominations on award night, ranging from outstanding comedy series to outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, just to name a few (per Emmys).

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays the character Barbara Howard on the show, was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. When it was announced that she won, she was shocked (via Collider). Her speech was incredibly moving as she sang part of her acceptance speech and had the crowd giving her a standing ovation. Ralph's win was revolutionary, and it had Twitter emotional for all the right reasons.

One Twitter user wrote, "Sheryl Lee Ralph is only the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Jackée Harry was the first, back in 1987." Another replied, "That breaks my heart. Black comics are the trailblazers of this genre."

While Twitter was upset to hear that Ralph was only the second Black woman in Emmy's history to win the prestigious award, they also saw this as a moment to celebrate. One Twitter user said it perfectly, "Alright history makers!" Another chimed in, "and more [Black comedians] are going to win from here!! I can feel it!!"