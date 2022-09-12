The Last Celebrity You'd Expect To Stir Up Trump Drama At The 2022 Emmys

The Emmys are a yearly opportunity to get both film and television industry people in the same room to celebrate a must-watch year in front of our screens. Part of the three-hour long award show entertainment is watching the banter between presenters who tend to crack a joke right before giving away the iconic winged woman statuette.

Some of those presenters were the stars of "Only Murders in the Building," Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who were presenting for "Best Variety Talk Series," which "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" ultimately won (via NPR). Though comedy veteran Kenan Thompson was cast as host, one person tweeted the video segment of the Hulu cast's skit with the caption: "Kinda wishing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were hosting the #Emmys." This is especially interesting to note, as Martin didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on Gomez's snub from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For those who enjoy cheeky snubs directed at former President Donald Trump, they could get on board with that social media sentiment, too. The trio entered on stage with Short responding to the audience's applause, declaring: "What an audience you are, I wish I could box you up and take you home like classified White House documents" (via Twitter).

Clearly, Short was taking a jab at the 45th president who is facing an investigation at the hands of the Department of Justice and the FBI, after they raided his Mar-a-Lago home in August for allegedly possessing federal classified documents.