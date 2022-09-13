Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace

The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).

Queen Consort Camilla has two beloved Jack Russell Terriers that she rescued from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Beth and Bluebell, Camilla's rescue pups, will officially be making their home in London with the royal couple. It is said King Charles is also very fond of the dogs, as both Beth and Bluebell were included in the couple's 15th wedding anniversary portraits in 2020.

The love of dogs simply seems to run in the family. Queen Elizabeth was given her very first Corgi by her father, King George VI, for her 18th birthday. And incredibly, ten generations of Buckingham Palace Corgis descended from Susan. The late Queen Elizabeth's beloved Corgis will now be taken care of by Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in Windsor.