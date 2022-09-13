Kyle Abrams Describes What To Expect From "Love Is Blind: After The Altar" - Exclusive Interview

How are you feeling about "After the Altar" coming out?

I'm excited. I think it's going to show our personalities a lot more, and you'll get to see the good side of everyone and the bad side of everyone, I hope. I hope they show that. Because in the first show we didn't really get to know anybody that well. The way that everyone was portrayed is not really how they are. There's not enough time to let the character or the person develop and show their personality. [In] this show, I think, you'll really get to know everyone, how they actually are, which is great. I hope it depicts our actual personalities. [We] are answering questions that everybody wants to know. People are still asking me on the street, and it's like, I don't want to give it away. I might as well just have you watch the show, so that's usually what I tell everybody.

Watching the first show — because, as you said, you didn't feel like everyone's personality got really showcased — did you feel like it wasn't an accurate depiction of yourself?

It showed one-fifth of my personality. It didn't even show me having great interactions with Shaina. It showed all the negative and awkward moments. I'm like, "Do you know how many times we died laughing together? Or how many hours I spent talking to Deepti, and we had amazing conversations that never got shown?" And people are like, "They're just fake friends. They're fake relationships." Bulls*** — we talked for hours and almost might have gotten engaged. Not to mention, after the show, we hung out every single day just by ourselves for fun because we loved hanging out with each other. So I'm like, "You guys have no idea," and other people in the cast, some of them, know that we had a great relationship, as far as being friends right after the show. But then you have ones that are telling people that it's fake. I'm like, "You don't know anything. Just get away from us."

Just certain ones?

Certain ones, yeah. Got to figure out who.

What was it like for you seeing everyone again, coming back for this reunion?

It was great. I didn't know any of the women that well because I never talked to Mallory or Natalie or Iyanna really in the pod, so it was cool to get to know them. They're awesome, for the most part. I get along with everybody. I don't know how much ... I haven't seen it, so I don't know what they show.