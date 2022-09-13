Queen Camilla's Biographer Shows Just How Much She Dislikes Meghan Markle

A new biography about Queen Camilla will launch soon. "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," by Angela Levin, tells the story of the royal, who recently became queen consort following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the book's overview on the Barnes & Noble website, author "Angela Levin uncovers Camilla's rocky journey to be accepted by the royal family ... Most of all, Levin tells the story of how [Camilla] has changed from a fun-loving young woman to one of the senior royals' hardest workers."

This isn't the only book promising to reveal secrets about the royals coming out soon. There is also the upcoming memoir from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, which contains many details that royals should be nervous about, and many of them may be about Camilla. A royal insider told The Sun, "Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn't approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father's life." The source added, "Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused."

Camilla's biography could potentially make things even more awkward between her and her stepson-in-law as her biographer really dislikes Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.