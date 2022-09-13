Prince Harry's Humorous Voicemail Shows Just How Close He Was With The Late Queen

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, the truth about her connection with members of the royal family — including her relationship with Princess Catherine — have come to light. The queen's unique bond with her grandson, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has sparked particular interest, with fans taking note of the humorous voicemail he recorded for her cellphone. According to royal author Phil Dampier — via the Express and as later reported by Daily Mail — Queen Elizabeth II asked her grandson to help her upload a voicemail for her first cell phone. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, got creative. As noted by Dampier, the message greeted callers with a casual, "Hey, wassup? This is Liz," going on to add, "Sorry I'm away from the throne. Press one for Philip, two for Charles and three for the corgis!"

As reported by Daily Mail, the queen got a kick out of the recording, but her personal secretary, Robin Janvrin, was more hesitant. According to Dampier, he "got the shock of his life." Prince Harry and his beloved "granny" enjoyed a special bond, sharing a similar sense of humor. Harry remarked on the queen's unrivaled legacy in a recent heartbreaking tribute. He wrote via Archewell, "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief," going on to remark, "You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over..."