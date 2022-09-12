Prince Harry's Heartbreaking Tribute To The Queen Shows How Special Their Relationship Was

As one of Queen Elizabeth II's most high-profile grandchildren, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has often been seen at royal events alongside his grandmother over the years. Recently, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out with William and Catherine, the newly-titled Prince and Princess of Wales, to interact with crowds near Windsor Castle (via ELLE). Well-wishers paved the streets to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, and to share their condolences with Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as their wives, Meghan and Catherine.

The Duke of Sussex has since dedicated a heartbreaking, yet touching, statement to his grandmother, the queen (via Twitter). Calling her "granny," he wrote about the "grace and dignity" that will be part of her "everlasting legacy." He also made reference to his father, King Charles III — who is expected to change the monarchy — in a show of support.

In a more personal section of the statement, Harry, Duke of Sussex, said that he was "forever grateful" for all the times he and the queen spent together. He mentioned when Her Majesty met his "darling wife" Meghan, as well as when she met their children, Archie and Lilibet — who are officially closer to the throne — for the first time. Moreover, Prince Harry spoke about the queen's "commitment to service," her "sound advice," and her "infectious smile." He finished the tribute with a beautiful statement referring to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, saying, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."