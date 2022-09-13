All The Ways The Queen Shaped The Monarchy For The Modern World

Queen Elizabeth II's reign defined an entire era of British history. As England's longest-ever sitting monarch, her impact on the world's perception of the monarchy really cannot be overstated. According to Brittanica, however, she was never meant to rule. It was only after her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne and her father, George VI, became king, that young Elizabeth became the heir presumptive to the throne.

When her father died in 1952, young Elizabeth became queen of England at the age of 25. Even more impressive than the circumstance that surrounded her ascension to the throne were the ways in which she was able to connect with the people of the Commonwealth and move the monarchy forward into the 21st century.

Elizabeth felt deeply that her greatest contribution to the Commonwealth would be made by dedicating her life to its service, a promise she would keep her entire life. At her coronation in 1953, she pledged herself "to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust."