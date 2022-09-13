A Britney Spears' Teenage Romance Has Fans Dreaming Of Her As A Real-Life Queen

In a 2002 interview with Frank Skinner of ITV2, Britney Spears dished on the U.K. leg of her global tour, per the Daily Mail. She told the host she'd been chatting online with none other than Prince William, who was then 20, like Spears. "We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out," the singer shared. The host asked, "You were blown out by Prince William?" and Spears confirmed.

Spears was already in a relationship with Justin Timberlake at the time of the 2002 interview, and Prince William had met his future wife Kate Middleton at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

However, Christopher Andersen, a royal biographer, shared his insights into the prince's former romantic life with Us Weekly in 2021 after the release of his book, "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan." He told the outlet, "[William and Britney] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush."

It seems that Spears' interviewer in 2002 already knew that Prince William wasn't her perfect match, though he had a different royal pick for the star. "Go with the brother," he told her, referencing a young Prince Harry who was known as a bit of a party boy at the time. "He's much more fun."