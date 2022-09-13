Olivia Plath Slams Haters After Sharing Her Most Controversial Hobby Yet

Olivia Plath isn't letting the trolls get her down on social media. On September 12, the "Welcome to Plathville" star (via IMDb) shared videos of herself on her Instagram taking a pole dancing class, with the caption, "Super super rusty because this is my first pole class since May, due to my summer travels, but I'm so happy to be back at BrandiLand." Tagging the pole fitness studio in her story, Plath apparently caused quite a stir with some of her followers, based on the Instagram Stories she posted soon after.

Viewers of the TLC reality series "Welcome to Plathville" know Olivia Plath well — or so they might think. While on the show, she appears as the controversial wife who has seemingly corrupted Ethan Plath, the eldest son of the uber-conservative Plath family (per Woman's Day), against his parents' wishes. However, the professional wedding and elopement photographer (via her website) is much more than just a reality TV "villain."

On her Instagram, Plath shares many of the ups and downs of her life as a wife, traveling photographer, 20-something-year-old, and reality TV star. The recent Tampa transplant (per Screen Rant) left her hometown of Cairo, Georgia with her husband, younger sister, and brother-in-law in tow, and has since opened up about her life and true feelings about the hate she receives online — especially when it comes to engaging in hobbies that she loves.