King Charles Makes Bold Decision Regarding The Queen's Staff

Upon becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, moved from their family home of Clarence House to Buckingham Palace. By 1953, Elizabeth and Philip had moved to Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House became home to the Queen Mother. By 2003, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall moved into Clarence House, but upon the queen's death, King Charles III's residence will eventually be Buckingham Palace — it's currently undergoing renovations, per Independent.

The offices of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are apparently already being moved to Buckingham Palace, and dozens of staffers at Clarence House have reportedly been given their "notices of redundancy," per The Guardian. It happened while Charles and Camilla were at the service of thanksgiving at Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral. The notice from a top aide to the king's said while no final decisions had been made yet, "the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed." He also wrote, "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point." Staff were said to have had no idea that they might lose their jobs.

According to the 2021 to 2022 annual review of Clarence House, there 101 total official staff. It seems unlikely that Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, would move into Clarence House as they moved to Windsor this summer.