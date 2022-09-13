Why King Charles III's Visit To Northern Ireland Is So Significant

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's visit to Northern Ireland was steeped with symbolism and deeper meaning. A speech by Alex Maskey was an emotional moment for the new king, per The New York Times. Maskey is a member of Sinn Fein, the Irish Nationalist Party, who went to jail years ago for his involvement with the Irish Republican Army. Charles's great-uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the I.R.A. in 1979. According to Tatler, the I.R.A. planted a bomb on Mountbatten's fishing boat, killing him, his grandson Nicholas, and a member of the boat's crew. Mountbatten's daughter's mother-in-law died the next day from her injuries. In 2015, Tatler reported that Charles spoke about Mountbatten, saying, "I could not imagine how we would come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss since, for me, Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had."

But things have changed since the death of Lord Mountbatten. The New York Times reported that Maskey expressed his condolences regarding the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. But the Sinn Fein politician said that the queen understood that "one tradition is not diminished by reaching out to show respect to another." The new king shared with Maskey that the queen "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrow our family had felt and for whom she had great affection and regard."