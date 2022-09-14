How Prince Harry And Prince William Are Reminding Everyone Of Their Most Heartbreaking Public Appearance Ever

As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is transported to Westminster from Buckingham Palace, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will walk behind the casket (via The BBC). The two brothers walking side-by-side behind the casket is eerily reminiscent of the same princes, when they were young boys, walking behind the casket of their beloved mother, Princess Diana, 25 years ago.

The image is a heartbreaking one that seems never to have left the minds of the public who shared deeply in the grief of the untimely loss of Princess Diana. Looking back on that walk as an adult, Prince Harry said in his Apple+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See" that he remembered his mother's funeral procession this way: "It was like I was outside of my body," he said (via People). "I'm just walking along and doing what was expected of me, showing the one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing." He went on to reveal that at the time, his young mind was thinking, "This was my mum, you never even met her."

So while the public is likely to get sad flashbacks of Princess Diana's funeral, the memory is certain to be hardest and saddest for William and Harry.