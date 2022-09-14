Shaina And Christos Get Us Ready For Love Is Blind After The Altar - Exclusive Interview

How are you two feeling about "After the Altar" coming out?

Shaina: Nervous.

Christos: Nervous. Yeah.

Shaina: I have a little ... Not PTSD, but it is a little nerve wracking because you don't know –

Christos: What to expect.

Shaina: Especially because it's his first time. I'm like, "Are you sure you want to do this?" But he was excited to film.

What made you want to come on even though you hadn't done anything like that before?

Christos: Honestly, my whole idea even going was to protect Shaina.

Shaina: Protect me?

Christos: I was her bodyguard. One, I just proposed to her the day before, so I wanted everyone to see just how happy we are and everything that we've gone through to [get there]. It was hard more for Shaina, right, because of what happened on the show, and it was a way to almost redeem her.

Shaina: He was my redeemer. I was excited for people to meet him.

Did you feel like after going on and talking to everyone, it went how you were hoping it would or not?

Shaina: No, no.

Christos: Definitely not.

Shaina: Nick and Danielle, they had met him (Christos) before, and so that was fine, but I felt like it was going into the lion's den a little bit ...

Do you have any concerns as it's coming out?

Shaina: Well, basically, I'm a little bit wiser this season. I was a little bit more careful not to be so reactive ... Nothing bad happened on our part, but it's going to be interesting to see what played out. We didn't know what was going on behind the scenes with the other cast members. I have no idea what was said without me being there or what was going on ... it's definitely going to be interesting for everything to be out in the air.