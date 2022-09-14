J. August Richards And Jonetta Kaiser Talk Vampire Academy Dynamics - Exclusive Interview

Jonetta, your character, Sonya, had a bit of a tweak from the books to the show in becoming Victor's daughter. Did you read any of the "Vampire Academy" books? How do you feel that the adjustments add to the story?

Kaiser: I did read the books as a kid. I was 13 or 14. I was a huge fan. I think the adjustments make sense. It's something to give a storyline, if anything. Sonya Karp, in the books, is immediately a Strigoi, and we don't know that much about her. Maybe we'll get to learn a little bit more here.

J. August, you're used to heavy action sequences from your work on shows like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Angel." How did those roles help prepare you for this one? Can we expect Victor to get into the thick of the action in "Vampire Academy"?

Richards: In this world, the Dhampirs are the ones who do all the fighting for the Moroi. The Dhampirs have speed and strength, so they do all of the fighting. Trust me, I was so happy to sit back and let all the other people do all the fighting sequences.

I've been there — done the fights at 4 o'clock in the morning, the fight choreography, the stunt training. I was so happy not to do it on this job. I like to do different things. I love very physical roles, but this role is a very intellectual and emotional one, and they were too. It's fun to try something a little different this time.

Are we going to see some Victor magic?

Richards: I did train for one thing, so we'll see how that goes. I love to do my own stunts. I always have.

Do either of you have any former co-stars you think would be a good fit for the "Vampire Academy" universe? Which kind of vampire do you think they should play?

Kaiser: That's a good question. I don't know.

Richards: I'd bring Amy Acker over here because she didn't play a vampire on our show ["Angel"] either, although she did play Illyria. I would bring her over to this show so that she could play a vampire as well.

Kaiser: I worked with Ja Rule. He'd probably be really cool as a vampire.

Richards: He would be. He could throw a Fyre Festival for the non-royal Moroi.

Kaiser: That'd be awesome — non-royal Moroi.