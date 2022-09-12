Vampire Academy Creators On Casting And Changes From The Books - Exclusive Interview

After the 2014 film "Vampire Academy" didn't do so hot at the box office, fans of Richelle Mead's books have clamored for their favorite series to return to their screens. The Powers That Be have teased other attempts over the years, without any tangible information until 2021. Now, Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre's iteration of Mead's world is finally coming to the streaming service Peacock.

"Vampire Academy" isn't the first time the showrunners have worked together, nor are they strangers to the vampire genre. Plec turned "The Vampire Diaries" books into a successful TV series in 2009 and even helmed two spinoffs. Meanwhile, MacIntyre played Sheriff Forbes on the series, later joining Plec as a producer on "The Originals" and "Legacies" spinoffs. When it comes to YA vampire content, the show couldn't have found a more qualified duo to take on the project.

In addition to the vampire components of the series, "Vampire Academy" offers hard-hitting commentary on class wrapped up in the politics of a monarchy — which couldn't be more relevant today. The series focuses on the Romanian and Albanian mythology of Strigoi, Dhampir, and Moroi vampires. Suffice to say, it's a vibrant and expansive world to take on, but Plec and MacIntyre were up for the challenge.

During an exclusive interview with The List, Plec and MacIntyre discussed how their work in the TVD universe informed their "Vampire Academy" vision, what inspired MacIntyre's career change from actor to showrunner, and what prompted the series' most significant changes from the books.