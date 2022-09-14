Prince Andrew Was Able To Bring A Hint Of His Former Military Career To The Queen's Procession

The queen's funeral could mean the last of Prince Andrew's public appearances, following months of turmoil surrounding his sexual abuse scandal. As The Sun reported at the time, the Duke of York was stripped of all military titles and patronages in the midst of the lawsuit, and was also prohibited from using His Royal Highness. Tensions are still running high since, earlier this week, a protester was arrested at the queen's procession in Edinburgh after harassing Andrew. The heckler shouted "You're a sick old man" at him (via The Telegraph).

Per the Evening Standard, there was further controversy when it was revealed that Prince Harry wouldn't be allowed to don military dress for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, while his scandal-prone uncle was given an exception to do so. Thankfully, Harry took it all in stride. Royal expert Omid Scobie shared a statement on Twitter from the Sussexes' spokesperson clarifying, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

At the procession in London, though, the men were on similar footing with both pinning military medals to their morning suits. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, a glum-looking Andrew followed his mother's coffin, with the Duke of Sussex right behind him, as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Andrew stood in stark contrast to the military-clad likes of King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales.

