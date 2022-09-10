Why The Queen's Funeral Could Mean The Last Of Prince Andrew's Public Appearances

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the end of her 70-year reign, arrangements have been made for Her Majesty's funeral. According to CNN, the late queen's funeral will be held on September 19, 2022. What's more, King Charles III proclaimed the funeral date as a public holiday in the United Kingdom. With the ascension of His Majesty to the throne, Fox News reports that this might be the last time Prince Andrew makes a public appearance. Of course, this is due to his alleged ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted as a sex offender, and his sexual assault allegations brought forth by Virgina Giuffre.

"Probably the biggest drama was with Prince Andrew. If anything was causing the queen stress, it was him; he was a real, real crisis," royal expert Shannon Felton Spence tells Fox News. Spence, formerly a British public affairs official, adds, "His boss now is King Charles, and he doesn't have the same fondness for Andrew as his mother did. He will be at the funeral and other official things, but I would not be surprised if this will be the last we see of Andrew with the family."

Spence believes Andrew will not have a central role despite the fact that The Daily Beast reports he took a high-profile role earlier this morning during the public mourning ceremony. This has caused rumors to buzz around whether the royal family "tested the waters" during the mourning ceremony to determine what his role should be during the funeral procession. Still, Prince Andrew's future in the royal family remains to be seen.