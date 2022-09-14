Meghan Markle's Facial Expression At The Queen's Procession Has Twitter Upset

Today, followed by a procession of the royal family, the Queen's coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where her funeral will take place on September 19 (via BBC and Bloomberg). The looks on the faces of the long-serving monarch's closest relatives, including Prince Andrew, not in his military uniform, was heartbreaking, with King Charles looking exhausted. And why wouldn't he? Since losing his mother last week, the new sovereign has endured a full schedule of events that will lead up to saying a final goodbye to the Queen.

Meanwhile, following behind their grandmother's coffin, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appeared deeply sad. The moment reminded many royal fans on Twitter of watching the boys as kids walking behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin.

The Princess of Wales was also captured with a very grim expression on her face, with especially-moving moments of the future queen consort being captured during the service for the Queen at Westminster Hall (via Hollywood Life).

And while there were many photos that appeared to show Meghan Markle looking just as downcast during today's somber events, one particular image revealed a facial expression that is not sitting well with Twitter.