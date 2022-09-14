King Charles' Alleged List Of Daily Demands Has Been Revealed And It's Raising Eyebrows
King Charles III — who has undergone a transformation over the years — has developed a certain reputation. According to Newsweek, his popular stance among the British public quickly declined after his divorce from the beloved Princess Diana. Since then, his likability has wavered. As recently as 2022, though, about 57% of Brits believed that King Charles would make a good leader. However, his son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, received a higher percentage in the polls — around 77%.
Despite the negative aspects of Charles' reputation tied to the downfall of his marriage to Princess Diana, he's also praised for many things. Per The Washington Post, the newly appointed king has been described as "a deep thinker, romantic, sentimentalist" by a royal biographer named Robert Hardman. Charles is passionate about the environment and often gives to charities, but he is also a lifelong royal, meaning he's likely accustomed to the finer things in life.
In fact, according to The New York Post, the former Prince of Wales has reportedly been living like a king from the moment he was born. As his alleged daily demands were recently revealed to the public, many may become weary of King Charles III and his expectations as the new reigning monarch.
King Charles' reported demands were outlined by a member of Clarence House
Before Queen Elizabeth II died, and her oldest son, Charles, was crowned King, he lived nearby in Clarence House with his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who has become queen consort. During that time, according to the New York Post, his staff referred to King Charles as the "pampered prince." In a 2015 documentary for Amazon Prime titled "Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm," many details were revealed about the new king — in particular, his allegedly long list of demands.
In the documentary, the former butler of the queen and Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, revealed that the king was quite particular about everything from his pajamas to his toothpaste. "His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid," Burrell revealed in the 2015 film (via the New York Post). "[He even] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning."
According to The Mirror, he is also particular about his food, requesting that his biscuits be warmed to a specific temperature.