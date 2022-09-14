King Charles' Alleged List Of Daily Demands Has Been Revealed And It's Raising Eyebrows

King Charles III — who has undergone a transformation over the years — has developed a certain reputation. According to Newsweek, his popular stance among the British public quickly declined after his divorce from the beloved Princess Diana. Since then, his likability has wavered. As recently as 2022, though, about 57% of Brits believed that King Charles would make a good leader. However, his son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, received a higher percentage in the polls — around 77%.

Despite the negative aspects of Charles' reputation tied to the downfall of his marriage to Princess Diana, he's also praised for many things. Per The Washington Post, the newly appointed king has been described as "a deep thinker, romantic, sentimentalist" by a royal biographer named Robert Hardman. Charles is passionate about the environment and often gives to charities, but he is also a lifelong royal, meaning he's likely accustomed to the finer things in life.

In fact, according to The New York Post, the former Prince of Wales has reportedly been living like a king from the moment he was born. As his alleged daily demands were recently revealed to the public, many may become weary of King Charles III and his expectations as the new reigning monarch.