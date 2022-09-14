How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Since then, Wright's Carly has been through a lot, including the death of her son Morgan Corinthos (Brian Craig) and her recent divorce from Sonny. Lately, Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) discovered they were attracted to each other, but Carly felt she needed to find herself before entering into a new relationship. According to Soap Hub, she also lost her ownership of half of the Metro Court Hotel in a gamble to help Drew's company, Aurora Media. Her mother, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), convinced her to attend a leadership seminar in Aruba to help her find a new direction (per Celebrating the Soaps).
Now, the plane taking her to the seminar has had major trouble and the pilot announced that they needed to make an emergency landing.
Disaster creates a bold new direction for Carly on General Hospital
Soap Opera Digest interviewed "General Hospital" co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor about what would be coming up on the show for the fall. They went through all of the characters and situations and when it came to the subject of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) they said, "Carly plans to recharge her career by going on a corporate retreat. When the plane makes an emergency landing, she will be forced to confront her past and examine her future. Drew may prove to be a useful ally in Carly's latest adventure and may just become more than that as a result."
Celebrating the Soaps speculated that not only was Carly's decision to go to the seminar and rebuild herself as an independent woman a positive one, but also the possible plane crash would likely cause her to realize that life is too short. A brush with death could help her rethink her life and avoid missed chances. A reevaluation of her choices in life would serve her well. Wright posted a picture of herself and Mathison on Instagram, with the hashtags, "#comingsoon #Crew #GHBaby." 'Crew' is the combination of Carly and Drew, hinting at a pairing of the two.
Since Carly and Sonny are over, much to the happiness of the fans, once Carly gets through the latest disaster she'll come out of the other side much better for it.