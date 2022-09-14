How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.

Since then, Wright's Carly has been through a lot, including the death of her son Morgan Corinthos (Brian Craig) and her recent divorce from Sonny. Lately, Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) discovered they were attracted to each other, but Carly felt she needed to find herself before entering into a new relationship. According to Soap Hub, she also lost her ownership of half of the Metro Court Hotel in a gamble to help Drew's company, Aurora Media. Her mother, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), convinced her to attend a leadership seminar in Aruba to help her find a new direction (per Celebrating the Soaps).

Now, the plane taking her to the seminar has had major trouble and the pilot announced that they needed to make an emergency landing.