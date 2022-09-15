Vampire Academy Fans Rest Easy: Rose And Lissa Actors Both Read The Books - Exclusive

Sisi Stringer confirmed that she's a longtime fan of the "Vampire Academy" novels. "[I] loved the books — was obsessed with them as a teenager, and I watched the movie as well," she said. "I went back to that stuff during the audition process to refresh the subject matter. But I'm a fan."

Daniela Nieves admitted that she didn't have a background in the "Vampire Academy" world like Stringer, but she quickly got up to speed. "I didn't know about the books when I got the audition, but I knew that I had to read the books because there was such a strong fan base for this, and I almost felt like I owed it to them to read the books," she said. "It almost felt like a respectful thing to do." While reading the books might be a bit overwhelming after getting a part, watching another live-screen adaptation can be even tougher, according to Nieves.

"I was more scared to watch the movie, because a book [is] really about the story and the characters, and you're not putting faces to it," Nieves recalled, explaining that she was worried that watching another actor's interpretation of a character might influence her own acting choices. "I did want it to be true to me — because I felt like if we were cast, it was for a reason, and there must be something that we can bring to it."