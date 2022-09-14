How The Bold And The Beautiful's Diamond White Became The Voice Of A Disneyland Ride
Nobody on "The Bold and the Beautiful" is having a better 2022 than Diamond White. Not only is White still portraying Paris Buckingham on "Bold," but her career is exploding to greater heights. White's music career, in particular, is seeing new success, some of which stemmed from the release of her song "Cover My Eyes," which became available earlier this year (via Spotify). Besides her music, White will star as the titular character Moon Girl in the upcoming Disney Channel original series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur." This series is the latest in Disney and Marvel's extensive evolving lineup, and it will premiere in February 2023 (via Collider).
White's character Moon Girl isn't the traditional superhero, but she's equally powerful as some of the fans' Marvel favorites. Armed with a powerful mind, genius inventions, and the strength of Devil Dinosaur, there isn't any battle too difficult for Moon Girl. The first official trailer for "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" was released at the D23 Expo. It was one of many Disney projects announced that include TV shows, park expansions, and full length feature films (via D23).
However, if earning herself a spot in the Marvel Universe wasn't cool enough for White, her recent announcement has her over the moon. White revealed something major to her social media followers, and for fans of Disneyland, it's monumental.
White's voice can be heard on Disneyland's Spider-Man ride
Following the news of Diamond White's starring role in the upcoming Disney Channel series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," White took to Twitter to share more thrilling news, writing, "MY VOICE IS IN A RIDE AT DISNEYLAND AND im GOING TO RIDE THAT RIDE TONIGHT im SH**TING." The exciting announcement immediately elicited responses from fans, with one tweeting, "That's so cool. Congratulations."
Naturally, White's social media followers were curious about which Disneyland ride now featured her voice during it. White responded to a fan inquiry about what ride, tweeting, "The spider man one!!!" Moon Girl is one of many "Spider Friends" heard on the ride. Another follower of White's pointed out on Twitter that at D23, White said she's "proud to be the first Black girl superhero in Marvel to have her own show."
With White's Marvel impact expanding, all eyes will now be on "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" when it premieres in early 2023. Until then, White can still be seen on "The Bold and the Beautiful," where viewers wonder if anything will happen between Paris and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) off the canvas.