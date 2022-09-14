How The Bold And The Beautiful's Diamond White Became The Voice Of A Disneyland Ride

Nobody on "The Bold and the Beautiful" is having a better 2022 than Diamond White. Not only is White still portraying Paris Buckingham on "Bold," but her career is exploding to greater heights. White's music career, in particular, is seeing new success, some of which stemmed from the release of her song "Cover My Eyes," which became available earlier this year (via Spotify). Besides her music, White will star as the titular character Moon Girl in the upcoming Disney Channel original series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur." This series is the latest in Disney and Marvel's extensive evolving lineup, and it will premiere in February 2023 (via Collider).

White's character Moon Girl isn't the traditional superhero, but she's equally powerful as some of the fans' Marvel favorites. Armed with a powerful mind, genius inventions, and the strength of Devil Dinosaur, there isn't any battle too difficult for Moon Girl. The first official trailer for "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" was released at the D23 Expo. It was one of many Disney projects announced that include TV shows, park expansions, and full length feature films (via D23).

However, if earning herself a spot in the Marvel Universe wasn't cool enough for White, her recent announcement has her over the moon. White revealed something major to her social media followers, and for fans of Disneyland, it's monumental.