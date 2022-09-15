Vampire Academy's Julie Plec Says 'Nothing Can Soften The Blow' Of Legacies Cancellation - Exclusive

We asked Julie Plec whether or not "Vampire Academy" softened the abrupt "Legacies" cancellation for her, and she gave us a gut-punch answer. "Nothing could soften the blow of 'Legacies,' meaning its untimely demise," she said. "That is something I will take with me for quite some time." Given how long Plec was a part of that world, it's completely understandable that a surprise cancellation would have a deep impact, even with another vampire project in the pipes.

"It is always nice to have your next job before you lose your first one," Plec shared. "What was so great about having spent the last 13 years in that franchise is feeling like, 'I've done so much of this. So, now, how can I challenge myself to do it differently?' Not just relying on my old tricks."

Plec even has Marguerite MacIntyre by her side for their fourth vampire show together. "Marguerite was so good at that because she was coming in also having lived through the last 13 years of vampire life, but with a really clear point of view about what she wanted this story to say about the world that we live in," Plec explained. "That's what made it feel so fresh and so unique, not to mention the fact that we shot in Europe, and we have castles, ballgowns, and tiaras and all these amazing things that if there's a little love of 'Bridgerton' in your soul, you'll certainly feel some delight at the way the show looks as well."