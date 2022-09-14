Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
Adam shocked Genoa City when he willingly returned to town (while on the run) to donate his kidney to save his niece, Faith Newman's (Reylynn Caster) life. This selfless act brought the brothers closer (albeit temporarily), and for the first time in ages, the Newman family felt like more of a cohesive unit (via Michael Fairman TV). However, after Adam's behavior amid the fallout of Ashland's mess, he's back to being the outsider of the Newman clan.
The drama between Adam and Nick is about to go from lukewarm to boiling hot thanks to the latest woman in the middle of the two men. Per Soaps, recent spoilers show Nick is on the verge of sleeping with Adam's ex-girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). If Adam finds out, he'll undoubtedly be furious, but he isn't the only one. The viewers of "Y&R" are equally outraged about Nick and Sally's latest actions.
Fans are disgusted by the idea of Nick and Sally's relationship
In a recent video uploaded to the official Twitter account for "The Young and the Restless," Nick Newman and Sally Spectra are on the verge of giving into temptation. Recent spoilers have already confirmed that they indeed give in and go "all the way." This impending sexual encounter has caused quite a stir on social media, with fans flocking to Twitter to express their outrage and disappointment with both the characters themselves and the writers behind them.
One viewer confused with how fast the story is moving, wrote, "Give in to temptation?! Oh you mean the temptation they've had for each other for like what... five minutes?!?!" Another fan expressed their dislike of the lack of chemistry between Nick and Sally, tweeting, "HUGE mistake getting those two together. They also look uncomfortable with each other. Seriously, are you just throwing people into bed out of desperation for a storyline? Lazy writing. Do better."
Other viewers blasted the idea of Nick (Sally's boss) sleeping with his younger female employee. One fan said, "No chemistry between Nick & Sally. Nick has to take all of Adam's leftovers? Hope Sally gets fired & sues for sexual harassment. Perfect scenario since Vic wants her fired." Another viewer mentioned that "there was no temptation to give into. He was her boss! She was in a vulnerable state and he took advantage of that."