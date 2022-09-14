Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally

Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).

Adam shocked Genoa City when he willingly returned to town (while on the run) to donate his kidney to save his niece, Faith Newman's (Reylynn Caster) life. This selfless act brought the brothers closer (albeit temporarily), and for the first time in ages, the Newman family felt like more of a cohesive unit (via Michael Fairman TV). However, after Adam's behavior amid the fallout of Ashland's mess, he's back to being the outsider of the Newman clan.

The drama between Adam and Nick is about to go from lukewarm to boiling hot thanks to the latest woman in the middle of the two men. Per Soaps, recent spoilers show Nick is on the verge of sleeping with Adam's ex-girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). If Adam finds out, he'll undoubtedly be furious, but he isn't the only one. The viewers of "Y&R" are equally outraged about Nick and Sally's latest actions.