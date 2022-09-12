Why The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Choosing Team Adam Or Team Nick

For years, viewers have watched siblings Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) do battle on "The Young and the Restless." Occasionally, their squabbles are over the family business, Newman Enterprises. Sometimes their showdowns revolve around their father, Victor Newman, playing them against each other as pawns. However, more times than not, their quarrels involve a woman romantically linked to both men. Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is often at the root of their issues involving a woman, but Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) has also been stuck in the middle of the dueling brothers (via Soap Central).

Since Nick's split from Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), his love life has been nonexistent. There have been no romantic prospects, unless you count his ex-wife Sharon, who recently became a widow. On the flip side, Adam was hot and heavy with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) until their messy breakup. Amid these events was a ceasefire that began last year between Nick and Adam, following Adam's kidney transplant that saved Faith Newman's (Reylynn Caster) life. Since the family drama involving Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), Nick and Adam have found themselves at odds once again (via Soaps In Depth).

This time, however, Adam and Nick will go to war over an entirely different woman, Adam's recent ex-girlfriend Sally. The tension between the Newman brothers is only rising from here, and a Sally and Nick romance will escalate it.