Why The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Choosing Team Adam Or Team Nick
For years, viewers have watched siblings Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) do battle on "The Young and the Restless." Occasionally, their squabbles are over the family business, Newman Enterprises. Sometimes their showdowns revolve around their father, Victor Newman, playing them against each other as pawns. However, more times than not, their quarrels involve a woman romantically linked to both men. Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is often at the root of their issues involving a woman, but Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) has also been stuck in the middle of the dueling brothers (via Soap Central).
Since Nick's split from Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), his love life has been nonexistent. There have been no romantic prospects, unless you count his ex-wife Sharon, who recently became a widow. On the flip side, Adam was hot and heavy with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) until their messy breakup. Amid these events was a ceasefire that began last year between Nick and Adam, following Adam's kidney transplant that saved Faith Newman's (Reylynn Caster) life. Since the family drama involving Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), Nick and Adam have found themselves at odds once again (via Soaps In Depth).
This time, however, Adam and Nick will go to war over an entirely different woman, Adam's recent ex-girlfriend Sally. The tension between the Newman brothers is only rising from here, and a Sally and Nick romance will escalate it.
Viewers don't want a Nick and Sally romance
The official Twitter account for "The Young and the Restless" posted a spoiler video, and once again, Nick Newman and Adam Newman are in a steamy love triangle. The clip shows Adam attempting to reconcile with Sally Spectra, but she's rebuffing his advances. Instead, the video features Nick kissing Sally and the pair making love in the office. This is a significant storyline development, however viewers are irate at the idea of this new pairing. One viewer pointed out the strain this will place on the brothers, tweeting, "I absolutely hate this! I cannot stand Sally. This is just going to further damage Nick and Adam's relationship! Why can't the writers just stick to what they've planned for these two brothers? Once again, a woman is coming in between them."
Another fan is vehemently Team Adam, saying, "The Sally-Adam couple was magical and the actors had a real bond. The scenario has become grotesque with the entry on the scene of Nick. How can you imagine that Sally sleeps so quickly with Adam's half-brother. Another spoiled character! It feels like a 'B&B!'" However, another viewer seemingly hinted at being Team Nick while throwing a dig at Adam, writing, "Adam's giving Sally mixed messages. First he dumps her now he wants her back!? What's going on here?"
Viewers are expressing their opinions in droves, but it's unknown which team Sally will end up on; Nick or Adam.