The Powerful Way The Royal Air Force Paid Tribute Queen Elizabeth On Her Journey Back To London

The Royal Air Force had their work cut out for them when Queen Elizabeth II died. Since the Queen passed at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, a contingency plan called Operation Unicorn had been put into action, with the Royal Air Force bearing the responsibility of transporting her body back to London.

The Guardian reports that the Queen's Color Squadron lifted her coffin to the back of the RAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft. It bore the callsign "Kittyhawk" — the official sign air traffic controllers use for any military flight boarding the Queen — for the last time. A military band reportedly played the national anthem after the plane took off, and when Kittyhawk arrived in Northolt, she was welcomed with a guard of honor composed of three officers and 96 aviators from the Royal Air Force. The King's Color for the Royal Air Force was also lowered in salute the whole time.

As the most traveled monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth had a special connection to the Royal Air Force, which is why they also made an effort to give a subtle tribute to her when they bid her farewell.