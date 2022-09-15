Rod Stewart Has A Surprising Connection To The Queen's Funeral

Rocker Rod Stewart is known for songs like "Maggie May" and "The First Cut Is the Deepest," according to Rolling Stone. Now he can add one more notable to his list of famous moments: his wife Penny Lancaster is a police officer who has been involved in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings. She handled crowd control as the queen's coffin passed through RAF Northolt on its way to Buckingham Palace, as reported by LBC.

Lancaster, a former model, will also serve as a special constable for the queen's funeral. As noted by Entertainment Daily, she told "Good Morning Britain," "I signed the oath of Office of Constable to Her Majesty the Queen just over a year ago, April last year." She continued, "I have extreme pride to serve on the streets of London on Friday and I will be again on Wednesday when the Queen's cortege and on Monday, which is a historic moment I'll be very proud to be able to serve."

Upon her death, Lancaster posted a tribute on Instagram to Queen Elizabeth II. "May Her Majesty's memory be a blessing, may she rest in peace. Prayers and thoughts are with the family of our wonderful Queen, as they come together at this very sad time."

Stewart and Lancaster dated for seven years before marrying in 2007 in Italy, according to People.