Thomas Mann Discusses New Rom-Com About Fate, His Career, And More - Exclusive Interview

The trusty sidekick, the heartthrob, the dumb jock, and the chosen one. These are the common archetypical roles of male characters in film and television year after year that are oftentimes agonizing and predictable to watch, but there's a seasoned actor who has seemingly defied all of those clichés during his decade-and-some-change career.

2012 was the year that launched Thomas Mann's breakout role in the outlandish teen party drama "Project X," where he played the lead role: an awkward but endearing high school senior who seeks popularity and self-acceptance through throwing a the party of the year that can't stop spiraling out of control. Three years later, Mann starred as an offbeat teen in "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," creating an indie movie trail for himself. Eventually, Mann's career took a wider path, landing more diverse roles in films like animated mockumentary "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" and sci-fi thriller "Chariot" starring John Malkovich.

Now, his new movie, "About Fate," depicts him in a different light, continuing to intentionally choose roles that defy our expectations of what a protagonist looks and feels like. Starring opposite Emma Roberts, she and Mann play millennials who are caught up in trying to catch up to their loved ones' romantic lives, but fate can't seem to stop getting in the way, no matter how much they try to act otherwise.

His journey as an actor isn't a linear one; in fact, Mann recently sat down with The List to discuss finding his footing as a first-time leading man in a romantic comedy, almost quitting acting during the pandemic, and the things he looks for when choosing projects.