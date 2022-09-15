A Touching Moment Between Kate Middleton And A Young Girl Has Twitter In Tears

A girl from Howard Junior School in Norfolk received the thrill of a lifetime when Kate Middleton asked her to place flowers and a special memento atop a growing pile of tributes to the Queen at Norwich Gates, Sandringham. As seen on Twitter, the Princess of Wales, clad in a long black coat, sweetly helped the pigtailed student arrange her bouquet — although it was wrapped in plastic, a big "no no" according to the Palace — and a corgi stuffed animal (via BBC).

A Howard pupil with the Princess of Wales putting a memorial to Her Majesty The Queen at Sandringham today.... @Norfolk_LL @TheLynnNews @WestNorfolkBC pic.twitter.com/eaTV84ZfyL — Howard Junior School (@HowardJuniorSch) September 15, 2022

The young girl was clearly moved by being selected for the honor by the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and emotionally shared her reaction in a subsequent Twitter video. Through tears, the blue-eyed child recounted how the Princess of Wales selected her from the crowd. The caption read in part, "it was an incredible moment for her which she greatly enjoyed and also an honour to help with the remembrance of The Queen."

In the comments section of the post, fans called the moment "sweet" noting the little girl will always cherish the experience. Several commenters admitted to being brought to tears over the exchange.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked everyone who showed up in Sandringham today to honor the long-serving monarch.