The Intruder Who Broke Into The Queen's Bedroom Explains How He's Mourning Her Death

In 1982, Buckingham Palace had a scary encounter with a man breaking into the prestigious home of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro UK). The man was Michael Fagan, and he was able to make it into the palace not once but twice, even coming face-to-face with the monarch.

According to Royal Protection Officer Richard Griffin, the queen thought that Fagan was a drunken staff member and didn't seem to be shaken by the incident. "I've discussed it with the Queen and she said initially she thought it was a member of staff who just had too much to drink. Then she quickly realized what was happening," Griffin recalled (per Metro UK). "The saving grace was that he hadn't recognized her. She asked him what his name was, and he said Michael, and he asked her what her name was, and she said, 'what do you want.'"

Allegedly, Fagan said that he wanted some food or drink, and during that time, the police were called. Griffin said the rest was history. Following Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, Fagan shared that he was in mourning, detailing how he was grieving the monarch (via the Daily Mail).