What Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Had To Say To Mourners In Manchester

As the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral quickly approaches, the royal family is laser-focused on joining the world in mourning the matriarch. According to the Washington Post, on September 14, William, Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex processed behind their late grandmother's coffin as it was carried through the streets and into Westminster Hall, where the outlet reports that her coffin will remain until the funeral on September 19. The brothers were joined by their wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, respectively.

NBC reported that the public has lined the streets en masse during the past week of mourning throughout the U.K., and the royal family has certainly taken notice. One family member, in particular, has taken to expressing gratitude and empathy to their fellow mourners, and the media caught this behavior in a tender moment. During her visit to Manchester for several events in memory of the queen, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, greeted a mourner in thanks for their attendance during what she called an "extraordinary event" (referring to the national mourning), via Express. The Countess took the hand of a woman in the crowd, and was also overheard saying, "I really do appreciate the support, thank you very much." Hello! reports that Sophie, Countess of Wessex was "incredibly close" to Queen Elizabeth II, so we can definitely expect her presence at many of the coming events leading up to the funeral.