Here's How You Can View The Queen While She Is Lying-In-State

The world is slowly coming to terms with the sad reality that the long and distinguished reign of Queen Elizabeth is at an end. Appropriately, the remarkable monarch is being laid to rest in a long ceremonial process, filled with tradition and pageantry. Every detail of the funeral has a special meaning, from the hearse carrying the queen's coffin to the flowers lying atop the Royal Standard flag to the music being played and sung at the church services.

On Sept. 14, 2022, a royal ceremonial procession accompanied the queen as her coffin was carried on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, accompanied by her four children. Her grandchildren Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, followed behind, along with their wives, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The day ended with a short church service (via NBC News), after which the next stage of mourning began. For the next four days, the queen will lie in state, meaning that her elevated coffin will be on display in the hall for any and all visitors to come and pay their respects. Guards will be posted round the clock to watch over the queen, and, on the evening of Sept. 16, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward will stand in vigil for 15 minutes, according to the Daily Mail.

Here's what you should know about attending the lying-in-state ceremony if you happen to be in town.