Here's How You Can View The Queen While She Is Lying-In-State
The world is slowly coming to terms with the sad reality that the long and distinguished reign of Queen Elizabeth is at an end. Appropriately, the remarkable monarch is being laid to rest in a long ceremonial process, filled with tradition and pageantry. Every detail of the funeral has a special meaning, from the hearse carrying the queen's coffin to the flowers lying atop the Royal Standard flag to the music being played and sung at the church services.
On Sept. 14, 2022, a royal ceremonial procession accompanied the queen as her coffin was carried on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, accompanied by her four children. Her grandchildren Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, followed behind, along with their wives, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
The day ended with a short church service (via NBC News), after which the next stage of mourning began. For the next four days, the queen will lie in state, meaning that her elevated coffin will be on display in the hall for any and all visitors to come and pay their respects. Guards will be posted round the clock to watch over the queen, and, on the evening of Sept. 16, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward will stand in vigil for 15 minutes, according to the Daily Mail.
Here's what you should know about attending the lying-in-state ceremony if you happen to be in town.
You can see the queen if you're willing to wait
Following the dignified but heartbreaking procession to Westminster Hall, Queen Elizabeth's funeral has entered its next stage. The coffin will lie in state for the next four days, and visitors will be welcome to file past and pay their respects 24/7, according to People. The lying-in-state period will end at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2022, before the funeral.
Traveling to London for the occasion? Wear comfortable shoes. More than 200,000 mourners are expected to visit the site, and the wait to get into the hall could last as long as 30 hours, according to The Mirror. Line-cutters will be promptly dealt with since 10,000 police officers will be on hand to keep things orderly.
The good news is that mourners will be given wristbands to wear during the proceedings, so they can duck out to grab a snack or use a toilet and reclaim their place in line when they get back. Families are being warned that the wait time may be too long for young children to tolerate.
Don't expect to leave a tribute for the queen at the site. Hello! explains that, for security reasons, visitors may bring only a small bag, and no flowers, letters, or other mementos may be placed around the coffin. However, the nearby Green Park does have an area where mourners may leave their tokens and messages of sympathy.