The Small Accessory Change Queen Camilla Has Made Since The Queen's Death

There have been many changes in the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. For starters, many royal family members received new titles and expanded roles. Among those to receive new titles were Prince William and Catherine Middleton, who were officially named Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, taking over King Charles III and Queen Camilla's old titles. Meanwhile, Camilla was officially named queen consort, a role her husband acknowledged in his first public speech as king. "​​I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much," he said about his wife of 17 years, per People.

With the title and styling of queen consort, we expect Camilla to make some major accessory changes at public events. One we weren't expecting, though, was caught on Thursday by Hello!: Queen Camilla has replaced her Fitbit with her Cartier Ceinture Watch. The new queen consort could have made the accessory switch for a number of reasons, one of which includes having to follow strict royal mourning guidelines along with the royal family and their households. Other royal mourning dress protocols that are being strictly observed are: no bare knees, all black or navy blue, and nothing revealing. According to The Daily Beast, the women, including Queen Camilla, are expected to wear black hats to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral that will include veils of netting, tulle, or lace.