Why There's Such Confusion Over William And Catherine's New Titles

Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the deck of royal titles has been shuffled and redistributed, with many members of the royal family receiving new titles. King Charles III ascended the throne, naming Camilla Parker Bowles his queen consort and Prince William his direct heir.

William and his wife, Catherine Middleton, also received new titles. Not only did the couple inherit King Charles III and Camilla's former roles as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, but they also became Prince and Princess of Wales, making Kate the first to publicly hold the title since the late Diana Spencer.

As the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate are excited to honor "Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise," William told the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, in a phone call. The couple has already updated their handles on Twitter and Instagram to reflect their new roles.

But when referring to the new prince and princess of Wales, an old confusion has resurfaced: how do you refer to William and Kate in the plural? Notably, royal expert Obie Scobie tweeted a video of the prince and princess arriving at Windsor Castle on September 10 with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But in his tweet, Scobie referred to the couples as "[t]he Wales's and the Sussexes." One user called him out, feeling that a bestselling author should know that "[t]he plural of Wales is Waleses, not Wales's."