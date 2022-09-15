The Queen Reportedly Took A Dig At A Foreign Politician In The Most Royal Way Possible

Queen Elizabeth II has been widely recognized for her dignity and grace, as well as her fierce work ethic. More than that, she was also known for her integrity and decency. In fact, Queen Elizabeth has been quoted saying, "Each day is a new beginning ... I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God" (via The Star).

While the world's longest reigning monarch was often a role model for moderation and optimism, she was certainly no pushover. Now she is being remembered for her humor as well. According to the Daily Mail, former minister Lord David Blunkett shared a story that sums up Her Majesty. In 2003, Vladimir Putin was due to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Elizabeth and her entourage waited. Blunkett, who is blind, waited beside her with his guide dog.

When Putin showed up 14 minutes late, as he has often been known to do to assert his power, Blunkett's dog barked as Putin and his staff arrived. Blunkett says he quickly apologized to the Queen for his dog barking and the Queen replied, 'Dogs have interesting instincts, don't they?' In true regal fashion, the Queen got her point across with a touch of humor and a lot of class.