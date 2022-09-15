The Crown's Matt Smith Makes A Bold Claim About The Queen's Feelings Toward The Show

Netflix's "The Crown" is the royalty of TV dramas. The hit series follows a fictionalized version of Queen Elizabeth II's life on the throne in her 20s and digs deeper into what went behind the scenes as she assumed her royal duties and the heavy burden that comes with them after the death of her father, King George VI.

Nine times out of 10, every character that has graced the show has aced their imitation of the person they played. Actress Claire Foy stuns as the queen in the series' early seasons, and her portrayal of Her Majesty instantly makes her a fan favorite. But one hidden truth about "The Crown" that stirred a lot of controversy and backlash was the fact that Foy, the heart of the show, originally made significantly less than her co-star and on-screen husband, Matt Smith, per The Guardian. Smith, who played the queen's one true love, Prince Phillip, was paid more because of his star power, though the creators promised to right this wrong.

Queen Elizabeth II's impact on the show went beyond their dramatized account of the start of her record-breaking 70-year reign. Queen Elizabeth's death was felt around the world, and consequently, the first season of the popular historical drama hit Netflix's top 10 immediately after, The Wrap reported. After a brief pause in production to honor Her Majesty's memory, filming for the show is back on, according to the New York Post. The gesture was fitting as the show had a special place in Queen Elizabeth II's heart.