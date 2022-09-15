When Do Rehearsals For The Queen's Funeral Take Place?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m. BTS (or 6 a.m. EDT) is expected to become the most watched broadcast in history, with Daily Mail predicting a record-breaking 4.1 billion viewers. Given the eyes on the event, the funeral has not gone unrehearsed. According to The Guardian, preparation began in the early hours of Tuesday, September 13 long before sunrise. Soldiers in full regalia marched through the dark streets surrounding Westminster while specially selected horses were trained to face the cacophonous noise that will follow the procession.

Another run-through of the ceremony began at 2:45 a.m. the morning of Thursday, September 15, with bagpipes undoubtedly stirring sleeping Londoners, per the Daily Mail. The Scots Guards, sailors, and Household Cavalry marched through the nighttime streets to Westminster Abbey, the site of the upcoming ceremony. Pallbearers hoisted an empty coffin, preparing for Monday when they will carry the late monarch herself.

The procession is set to begin at Westminster Hall, continue to Westminster Abbey, and end through the streets of central London. Buckingham Palace has made their stance on who's invited to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral clear, and 2,000 special guests will witness the Westminster Abbey ceremony in person. As Monday swiftly approaches, London continues to prepare in unexpected ways. Major general Christopher Ghika is promising a "spectacular performance" for the procession. "It's a very sad day but it's our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen," he told The Guardian.