Buckingham Palace Made Their Stance On Who's Invited To The Queen's Funeral Crystal Clear

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will perhaps be one of the biggest events of our lifetime, but some big names may be stuck watching the televised ceremony from home. So far, current U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have been invited and confirmed their attendance with Buckingham Palace (via Independant). This led some to believe that Biden would be responsible for choosing which other American leaders would accompany him, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who gained attention after suggesting that the POTUS should invite former president Donald Trump (per The Hill).

Now, Tapper shared an update from a White House official on Twitter, claiming that Buckingham Palace only invited the Bidens and that other Americans will be invited directly through the palace, not the president. Though Trump penned a touching tribute to the queen for the Daily Mail, many Twitter users are taking the announcement as a sign that he likely won't be invited to the official funeral.

Another big name that won't be in attendance is Vladimir Putin. Putin also paid tribute to the queen following her death, though he won't be present for her funeral, Politico reports. Instead, another representative from Russia will take his place.