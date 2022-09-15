Torrid's Future Is Looking Bright According To Foot Traffic Numbers

The body positivity movement has been making waves on social media these past few years, encouraging people of all shapes and types to celebrate their bodies. But the world of fashion has been slow to keep up, with many brands lacking representation and inclusive sizing.

A recent study found that the average woman in the United States wears a size 16/18, indicating that "plus-size clothing standards should be a major priority." Unfortunately, many people will tell you that size inclusivity in the fashion industry is hard to find, especially when it comes to brick and mortar stores. While the fashion industry has taken strides toward the goal of inclusion in recent years, most brands that offer a wide range of sizes, only carry them online, leaving out people who enjoy shopping in-person and trying on their clothing before purchasing, per Refinery29.

Luckily, brands like Torrid cater exclusively to mid-size and plus-size people, with sizing ranging from US 10-30, via Torrid. The clothing brand was established in 2001 and quickly rose in popularity. In 2021, as Torrid debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, CEO Liz Muñoz expressed the importance of keeping their brick and mortar stores open, saying, "We believe in stores. This customer deserves to have a store, she deserves that experience," via Chain Store Age.

To find out just how well Torrid's stores are doing lately, The List conducted a study via Data Herald that tracked monthly foot traffic trends over the past two years.