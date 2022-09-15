General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart And Finola Hughes Explain Why 'Vanna' Works

Spies have been part of "General Hospital" since the early 1980s, usually connected to the World Security Bureau — or WSB for short. Two prominent denizens of Port Charles are Agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Anna and Valentin have a long past going back to when Valentin was a data analyst for the WSB. Valentin, whom the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) spoke of as the most feared and dangerous Cassadine, came to Port Charles in 2016. Anna didn't recognize him at first, but eventually, the truth came out. As he had committed several crimes, and his reputation preceded him, Anna didn't trust him. Valentin had a crush on her back in the WSB days, but she didn't return the sentiment. The two started off as enemies, eventually became reluctant allies, and now are headed toward romance (per Soap Central).

As Cheat Sheet reports, fans have recognized the chemistry between both Anna and Valentin and their portrayers, and want to see a romance between the two fully realized. The site posits that Valentin and Anna — aka the fan-dubbed 'Vanna' — is a good model for viewers, considering that many daytime dramas focus on younger couples. The fact that the two are overcoming their inherent spy training and becoming more honest with each other lends credibility to them getting together romantically.

As the couple dances toward love, the actors recently discussed their feelings on the matter.