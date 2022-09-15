Prince William Cracks A Joke About The Queen's Corgis

The collective hearts of the world are going out to the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Their grief over the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother must be almost unbearable, and yet they're obligated to show that famous British stiff upper lip in public. The family's stoicism and generosity has been demonstrated several times over the long national mourning period. On September 15, 2022, many senior royals paid visits to sites across Britain to greet fans, admire the array of flowers and tokens, and express their thanks for their support.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, was every inch the gracious royal as he and his wife, Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the queen's estate of Sandringham. Per the Daily Mail, the couple spent nearly an hour offering a comforting presence to the massive group of visitors. Prince William opened up about his children (of the three, only Prince George truly seems to comprehend the loss), and even shared a much-needed moment of levity.

Among the mourners was a mom carrying her baby, who was wearing a shirt with Paddington Bear on it. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Her Majesty herself appeared in a short video taking tea with the marmalade-loving bear. William joked, "I think Paddington might have knocked the Corgi off the top spot" — referencing the queen's favorite dog breed. "The Corgis won't take that very well!"

The crowd greatly appreciated seeing Britain's future king showing his humor as well as his compassion for the people.