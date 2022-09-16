Donald Trump's Response To A Potential Indictment Will Surprise No One

Even as the Department of Justice investigates the possibility that Donald Trump illegally possessed sensitive government materials, the former president is inching closer to an announcement about another run for the White House. But when he was recently asked whether an indictment would stop those plans, his answer struck many as being a veiled threat.Hugh Hewitt, a law professor and longtime political analyst, interviewed Trump for his podcast on September 15, 2022. Among the topics they discussed (per the interview transcript) was the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and the events that followed.

Confirming previous reports, Trump claimed that he had previously declassified the top secret documents that were taken from his home, and that attorney Kash Patel and "other people" witnessed him doing it. "I have the absolute right to declassify, absolute," he declared. "A president has that absolute right, and a lot of people aren't even challenging that anymore."

Then the former president was asked whether he would run for the White House in 2024 even if he is indicted on charges of obstruction of justice. "Well, I can't imagine being indicted. I've done nothing wrong," Trump said. He went on to list his accomplishments as president — tax cuts, job creation, getting "the gift from China, the plague" under control — before finally addressing the question of running while under indictment. After explaining that he would legally have "no prohibition against running," Trump hinted at a dark consequence.