Everything We Know About The Equerry Who Set Pulses Racing During The Queen's Procession

Many royal ceremonies and traditions have taken place in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. This included an Accession Council for King Charles III as he immediately assumed the role of the British sovereign, in addition to the signing of proclamations across the United Kingdom and meetings with leaders and officials.

Queen consort Camilla and William, Prince of Wales, have accompanied the king at many of these royal duties, as have a collection of guards, aides, and advisors. Usually, the public would rarely take note of those around the monarch, paying attention only to members of the royal family. But ever since the queen's coffin left the Balmoral Estate on September 11 (via the Royal Family's official site), there's one member of the king's entourage that the public has had their eye on for days now — Charles' equerry Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland (via Metro).